Property prices in Kerry up over 5% in a year

The median asking price for a property in Kerry now stands over €227,000 (€227,500).

That’s according to the MyHome.ie property price report, in association with Davy.

It shows property prices in Kerry have mirrored the national trend by falling during the quarter.

Advertisement

The median asking price for a property in Kerry is now €227,500; that’s a rise of €12,500, or 5%, compared with this time last year.

Asking prices for a three-bed semi-detached house in the county fell by €2,500 over the quarter to €196,500.

However, it’s a rise of €11,500 compared to this time last year.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the asking price for a four-bed semi-detached house in Kerry stayed flat over the quarter at €240,000; this price is up by €27,500 compared to the same period last year.

There were 269 properties for sale in Kerry at the end of the first quarter this year – a decrease of 30% over the quarter.

The average time for a property to go sale agreed in the county after being placed up for sale now stands at nearly five and a half months.

Advertisement

Nationally, there's been a slight slowdown in the rate of price rises for homes across the country.

Asking price inflation slowed to 3.2 per cent nationwide in the first three months of the year.

The report shows the median cost for a home nationally is €310,000, while the price in Dublin is €395,000.