Rents in Kerry increased by 11% in year

Feb 23, 2024 13:28 By radiokerrynews
Rents in Kerry increased by 11% in year
Rents in Kerry increased by 11% in a year.

That’s according to the Daft.ie Rental Price Report, which analysed recent trends in the Irish residential rental market last year.

In Kerry last year, rents were on average €1,327, which is a rise of 11% compared to the same time last year.

However, it’s a 0.2% decrease when compared to the previous quarter.

The average rent for a one-bed apartment in Kerry cost €880, while the monthly rent for a two-bed house stood at €1,026.

Rents for three-bed houses in Kerry went up over 9% in the space of a year, to €1,214 per month.

Four-bed houses cost an average of €1,378 per month to rent in Kerry, and rents for five-bed houses stood at €1,483 per month which is a drop of 0.5% compared to last year.

The report shows rents are more expensive than average monthly mortgage repayments in Kerry.

It also found that rent pressure zones are preventing monthly rents from falling; nationally, rent across the country rose by over 10% last year.

