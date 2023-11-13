Advertisement
Rent in Kerry up 13.5% in the last 12 months

Nov 13, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
The average rent in Kerry has risen by 13.5% in a year.

That’s according to the Daft Rental Price Report for the third quarter of 2023.

According to the report the average rent in Kerry in Quarter three of this year, was €1,329 per month.

This represents a quarter-on-quarter rise of 3%, and a 138% increase since rents hit their lowest point in the county.

The latest index shows the average monthly rent for a one-bed apartment is €874, up over 10% in the last year.

Rent for a two-bed home has risen by over 15% to €1,032 per month.

The average rent for a three-bed house has increased by almost 14% to €1,214, while there was a 12% rise in the year for a four-bed home, to €1,352 per month.

Meanwhile, there has been a 7.6% hike in the monthly rent of five-bed houses, to €1,504.

The report states that there were just over 250 properties available to rent across the entire province of Munster at the start of November, while the cost of renting a room rental in the province has increased by 14% in the year.

