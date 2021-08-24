Renters in Kerry fearful of uncertainty in wake of rising rent prices

Renters in Kerry are fearful of the uncertainty they face in the wake of rising rent prices.

A Daft.ie report, which was released earlier this month, showed rent increases of 16.5% in Kerry over the past year, the highest in the country.

The average monthly rent in Kerry is €1,022.

Declan from Listowel, along with his wife, is a full-time carer for their four children, three of whom have special needs.

His tenancy is due to end in October and he fears the family will become homeless.