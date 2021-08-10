Daft report says rent increases in Kerry over past year never seen before

Rent increases in Kerry over the past year have never been seen before.

That’s according to Daft.ie, which has released a report on the rental market over the past 12 months across the country.

Chronic supply shortages are causing rents to spike, particularly outside of Dublin, according to the new report.

The cost of renting outside the capital is up 11 percent since last year, while the increase nationally is 5.6 percent.

The average monthly rent in Kerry stands at €1,022.

That's is up 16.5% in a year; the largest increase for any location in the country.

Ronan Lyons, Trinity College Dublin economist and author of the report, says the figures in Kerry are unlike anything he's seen before:

In July, new legislation linking rent increases to the rate of inflation was introduced in a bid to curb rising rents.

Pat Davitt, Chief Executive of Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers, says Government needs to do more to prevent landlords from exiting the market.