Rebecca O’Flanagan announced as this year’s recipient of Maureen O’Hara award

Producer Rebecca O’Flanagan has been announced as this year’s recipient of the Maureen O’Hara award.

The Kerry International Film Festival established the Maureen O’Hara Award in 2008 in celebration of women who have excelled in film, television, and/or media.

Rebecca O’Flanagan has produced a number of award-winning films and television - including Smother, The Running Mate and My Brothers.

She’ll be presented with the award on October 17th at Randles Hotel Killarney.

The Kerry International Film Festival will take place from October 17th to 20th.

Further information can be found at www.kerryfilmfestival.com.