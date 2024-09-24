Advertisement
News

Rebecca O’Flanagan announced as this year’s recipient of Maureen O’Hara award

Sep 24, 2024 17:47 By radiokerrynews
Rebecca O’Flanagan announced as this year’s recipient of Maureen O’Hara award
Share this article

Producer Rebecca O’Flanagan has been announced as this year’s recipient of the Maureen O’Hara award.

The Kerry International Film Festival established the Maureen O’Hara Award in 2008 in celebration of women who have excelled in film, television, and/or media.

Rebecca O’Flanagan has produced a number of award-winning films and television - including Smother, The Running Mate and My Brothers.

Advertisement

She’ll be presented with the award on October 17th at Randles Hotel Killarney.

The Kerry International Film Festival will take place from October 17th to 20th.

Further information can be found at www.kerryfilmfestival.com.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Ambassador of Japan to Ireland visits MTU Kerry campus
Advertisement
Chef in Kerry awarded over 23,000 euro for employment rights breaches
Self-catering accommodation providers accuse government of leaving industry in limbo with delay in regulation
Advertisement

Recommended

Chef in Kerry awarded over 23,000 euro for employment rights breaches
Curvature wins main event at Listowel
LGFA confirms its Master Fixtures plan for 2025
Mark Allen advances at British Open
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus