Radio Kerry poll finds 60% believe county has done enough to support Ukrainian refugees

Sixty per cent of respondents to a Radio Kerry poll say this county has done enough to support Ukrainian refugees.

Eighty-two per cent of those who took part in the Kerry Thinks survey also believe the standard of education in Kerry is either good, very good or excellent.

Advertisement

These are some of the findings of the online survey which asked a range of questions on subjects including tourism, crime, and the justice system.

Almost 600 took part in the Kerry Thinks survey which was available on the Radio Kerry website.

Advertisement

When asked had Kerry done enough to support Ukrainian refugees, 60% said yes, 33% said too much had been done, 4% said that no, the county hadn’t done enough for them, and 2.5% said too little had been done.

Sixty-four per cent of respondents said they felt safe in Kerry, 14 per cent said no, while 21% were unsure.

More than a quarter stated they’d been a victim of crime.

Advertisement

Eighty-nine per cent said they would like a higher garda allocation in the county.

Ninety-four per cent said tourism was very important to Kerry.

When asked if this county still represents good value for tourists, 57% said no, 31% said yes, and 13% said they didn’t know.

Advertisement

These findings are being discussed at a special Kerry Today outside broadcast from 9 o’clock this morning at the Heights Hotel, Killarney.

Two more programmes focusing on more of the Kerry Thinks poll findings will be held in the coming weeks.

The first show dedicated to the poll findings was broadcast from Tralee last week.