Radio Kerry broadcasting students shortlisted for Smedia awards

Apr 20, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Radio Kerry broadcasting students shortlisted for Smedia awards
The students of Radio Kerry’s Kerry College digital journalism and radio broadcasting course are shortlisted for a National Student Media (Smedia) award.

The broadcasting class are shortlisted in the radio production, arts and features category for their documentary titled Kingdom of Hope.

The nominations are expected to be annouced today.

The Smedia’s are an annual award ceremony that celebrate the best of Irish student media.

Course lecturer Connie Broderick describes the documentary produced by the students.

