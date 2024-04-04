Radio Kerry broadcasting students nominated for national student media awards

The students of Radio Kerry’s Kerry College Digital Journalism, Podcasting and Radio course have been nominated for a number of National Student Media (Smedia) awards.

The broadcasting class are shortlisted in two categories - the radio production - arts and features category; and the radio documentary of the year.

The Smedias are an annual award ceremony that celebrate the best of Irish student media.

The Radio Kerry/Kerry College broadcasting class have been nominated in the Radio production of the year – Arts & Features category for their production called Beyond the silence.

The feature explores our perceptions and rituals surrounding death; and was produced by Kieran McAulliffe, Shauna O’Connor, Colin O’Malley, Susan Shannon and Mikey Whelan.

In the Radio documentary of the year – the students have been nominated for their feature length production called Strokes of resilience.

The documentary which explores the experience of two young stroke victims, was created by Siobhan Brosnan, Cian Doherty, Danielle G.Smyth, Eimear Nagle, Yuliia Riabova, and Zahid Khan Ahmadzai.

Meanwhile, broadcasting students Cian Doherty and Eimear Nagle have been nominated in the Radio production of the year – Arts & features category, for their documentary titled Beyond Ordinary; which they produced while studying in Munster Technological University Tralee.

The Smedia awards ceremony will take place on April 10th in the Mansion House, Dublin.