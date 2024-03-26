Advertisement
News

Students of Kerry College and Radio Kerry nominated for National Smedia awards

Mar 26, 2024 18:05 By radiokerrynews
Students of Kerry College and Radio Kerry nominated for National Smedia awards
Share this article

The students of Radio Kerry’s Kerry College Digital Journalism, Podcasting and Radio course are shortlisted for a National Student Media (Smedia) award.

The Smedias are an annual award ceremony that celebrate the best of Irish student media.

The Radio Kerry/Kerry College broadcasting class have been shortlisted in the Radio Documentary of the year category.

Advertisement

Their documentary, titled “Strokes of Resilience”, features the experience of two young stroke victims.

The awards ceremony will take place on April 10th in the Mansion House, Dublin.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Almost 90 litter complaints made to Kerry County Council
Advertisement
Council liaising with Fáilte Ireland on re-introduction of Slea Head drive traffic system
Garda Commissioner says Irish flag was disgraced when placed on killer of Kerry Detective Garda's coffin
Advertisement

Recommended

Garda Commissioner says Irish flag was disgraced when placed on killer of Kerry Detective Garda's coffin
Council liaising with Fáilte Ireland on re-introduction of Slea Head drive traffic system
Almost 90 litter complaints made to Kerry County Council
Raynal to retire this summer
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus