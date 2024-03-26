Students of Kerry College and Radio Kerry nominated for National Smedia awards

The students of Radio Kerry’s Kerry College Digital Journalism, Podcasting and Radio course are shortlisted for a National Student Media (Smedia) award.

The Smedias are an annual award ceremony that celebrate the best of Irish student media.

The Radio Kerry/Kerry College broadcasting class have been shortlisted in the Radio Documentary of the year category.

Their documentary, titled “Strokes of Resilience”, features the experience of two young stroke victims.

The awards ceremony will take place on April 10th in the Mansion House, Dublin.