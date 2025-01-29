Pupils and staff evacuated following fire in Kerry school

160 pupils as well as staff had to evacuate Cullina National School after a fire broke shortly before lunchtime.

Two units from Killorglin and Killarney fire stations attended the primary school in Beaufort at 1:15pm today.

An Garda Síochchána also attended the scene.

The electrical fire was confined to one room, and there was some minor damage, as well as smoke damage.

All pupils and staff were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was electrical and Gardaí are not investigating.