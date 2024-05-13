Advertisement
Publicans across Kerry say they fear for future of the family run pub

May 13, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Many publicans across Kerry fear for the future of the family run pub.

The results of a survey published by the Vintners Federation of Ireland today show that many publicans are considering retirement in the next two years.

It also shows 84 per cent of VFI members have no family member willing to take over running the family business.

If a living wage is introduced, entry level staff will be entitled to 35 euro per hour on bank holidays.

At present, 1-in-every-3 euro (36%) crossing the counter goes to the wage bill of VFI members.

President of the VFI, John Clendennen says, for small businesses to survive, the cost of doing business needs to reduce dramatically, including VAT, employer PRSI and excise duty:

