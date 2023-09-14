Advertisement
Shortlist announced for 2023 Best of Kerry Awards

Sep 14, 2023 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Shortlist announced for 2023 Best of Kerry Awards
The Best of Kerry 2023 shortlist has been published.

Over 40,000 nominations were received and details of the shortlisted businesses across 19 categories can now be found on the Radio Kerry website and social media.

Listeners are now invited to vote to decide the winners on www.radiokerry.ie/bestofkerry

Categories include best sandwich, best coffee, best restaurant, best family business and best gym.

The awards are sponsored by Lee Strand Milk and the closing date to vote is September 29th.

The winner in each category will be announced at a special event on October 12th.

