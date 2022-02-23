Advertisement
Public meeting this Friday in Tralee for families affected by eating disorders

Feb 23, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Public meeting this Friday in Tralee for families affected by eating disorders
A public meeting for Kerry-based families of people with eating orders is to be held this Friday evening in Tralee.

Organiser Joyce Russell says there's a serious lack of proper services for people with eating disorders in the county, despite the fact that the problem has escalated during the pandemic.

Among those who are due to attend the meeting are Education Minister Norma Foley and Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae.

A support group for parents and family members of people with eating disorders in Kerry was set by Ms Russell some years ago, but the aim now is to lobby for better services.

The meeting will take place at 5,30pm at the Rose Hotel in Tralee this Friday evening, February 25 and is open to the public.

 

