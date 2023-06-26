Advertisement
Public invited to have their say on new Kerry Arts Strategy 2023-33

Jun 26, 2023 10:06 By radiokerrynews
Public invited to have their say on new Kerry Arts Strategy 2023-33
People in Kerry are being called on to make their views known on the forthcoming Kerry Arts Strategy.

This arts strategy will cover the period 2023 to 2033, and is looking to grow supports and developments for the arts in Kerry.

Questionnaires are available to fill in online on the Kerry Arts website (www.arts.kerrycoco.ie) and on its social media (@KerryCoArts) until July 21st.

An online meeting on the strategy will be held on June 27th at 7pm.

Emails with queries and suggestions can be sent directly to [email protected]

Those interested in attending the online meeting should email [email protected]

