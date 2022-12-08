Advertisement
News

Public invited to attend annual Kerry Joint Policing Committee meeting

Dec 8, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Public invited to attend annual Kerry Joint Policing Committee meeting
Kerry Joint Policing Committee
The public is invited to attend the annual Kerry Joint Policing Committee meeting.

During the session, local gardaí will update members of the public on crime and police activities, and policing plans.

The public is also invited to submit questions or raise issues for gardaí or management of Kerry County Council, on community safety and matters of interest.

The Kerry JPC meeting takes place on Friday December 16th, at 10.30am, in Council Chambers, Council Buildings, Tralee.

To take part in the meeting, people should register beforehand, reserve a space and send in their questions for garda or council management by email to [email protected] , by 5pm tomorrow (Friday December 9th)

 

