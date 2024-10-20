Advertisement
News

Protest arranged for outside Minister Norma Foley’s offices in Tralee today

Oct 20, 2024 11:20 By radiokerrynews
Protest arranged for outside Minister Norma Foley’s offices in Tralee today
Share this article

A protest will take place outside Minister Norma Foley’s office in Tralee today.

General election candidate Michelle Keane is organising the event, which she says will be a peaceful protest getting underway at 12pm.

Ms Keane says she arranged for the protest which is against the SPHE programme for schools and she has issued an open invitation for those who don’t agree with the programme to attend.

Advertisement

Concerns were previously raised about the content of the SPHE curriculum, however, Minister Norma Foley said that students will not be shown sexually explicit material or asked to watch pornography under any circumstances under this new curriculum.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Man in 60s seriously injured following crash in Tralee
Advertisement
Kerry County Council currently tending to fallen trees
Kerry currently under a status orange wind warning
Advertisement

Recommended

Local Basketball Postponements Due To Storm Ashley
Local GAA Postponements Due To Orange Weather Alert
Man in 60s seriously injured following crash in Tralee
Kerry County Council currently tending to fallen trees
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus