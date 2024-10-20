Protest arranged for outside Minister Norma Foley’s offices in Tralee today

A protest will take place outside Minister Norma Foley’s office in Tralee today.

General election candidate Michelle Keane is organising the event, which she says will be a peaceful protest getting underway at 12pm.

Ms Keane says she arranged for the protest which is against the SPHE programme for schools and she has issued an open invitation for those who don’t agree with the programme to attend.

Advertisement

Concerns were previously raised about the content of the SPHE curriculum, however, Minister Norma Foley said that students will not be shown sexually explicit material or asked to watch pornography under any circumstances under this new curriculum.