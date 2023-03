Kerry musicians say new busking bye-laws in Killarney would make them think twice about playing in that location.

Councillors with Killarney Municipal District are voting on bye-laws to regulate buskers in the town.

These laws would prohibit sound levels over 80 decibels, give buskers a two hour time limit and force a 50 metre distance between performers.

Advertisement

Seamus Fleming, a member of the band Aftershock, says the new laws might make them move to other locations.