Price of second-hand three-bed semi in Kerry predicted to increase by 5% this year

The price of the average second-hand three-bed semi in Kerry is predicted to increase by 5% this year.

That’s according to a national survey by Real Estate Alliance.

The REA Average House Price Index concentrates on the sale price of Ireland's typical stock home, the three-bed semi to give a picture of the second-hand property market nationwide.

Three-bed semi-detached homes in Kerry now cost an average of €353,500.

That’s up 17% on the December 2023 average of €302,500, the Quarter 4 REA Average House Price Index shows.

Killarney prices rose 9.7% last year to €395,000, while prices in Tralee rose by 26.5% to €310,000.

Donal Culloty of REA Coyne and Culloty in Killarney says there is still no new stock coming online, adding there are a number of planning permissions in the pipeline, but nothing set to be built in the coming year.

He says all new developments are for social housing, and we are seeing very little private home building.

House prices in western counties increased at twice the rate of the east coast last year as buyers battle over the lowest supply on record, the survey found.

The actual selling price of a three-bed, semi-detached house across the country rose by 2.1% in the past three months to €330,602, and 9% overall annually.

REA agents nationwide are predicting a 6% rise in house prices in 2025.