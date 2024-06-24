Price of second-hand three-bed semi in Kerry increases by 9% in quarter 2

The price of the average second-hand three-bed semi-detached house in Kerry has increased by 9% in the last three months.

That’s according to a national survey by Real Estate Alliance (REA) which has published it’s quarter 2 Average House Price Index.

This REA survey shows that 65% of purchasers in Kerry were first-time buyers and 15% of buyers were from outside of the county.

A total of 30% of sales in the county this quarter were attributed to landlords leaving the market.

Donal Culloty of REA Coyne and Culloty, Killarney says the first two months of the quarter were quiet, but in the last month the market has taken off again and prices have increased substantially.

He says there are very few houses for sale with numerous bidders, and prices are achieving well over the advertised value.

In March, the price of a three-bed semi-detached house in Kerry was €305,000, however, it’s risen to €332,500 in June.

Nationally, the REA Average House Price Index shows the actual selling price of a three-bed, semi-detached house across the country rose by 2.3% in the past three months to €315,352.