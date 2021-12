The President will sign tomorrow a posthumous presidential pardon to a Kerryman hanged for murder 126 years ago.

In 1895 John Twiss from Cordal was hanged for murdering a man near Newmarket, North Cork. The victim James Donovan had acted as an agent for landlords and had been occupying a house from which tenants had been evicted.

The presidential pardon follows a recommendation from Government based on evidence which indicated that John Twiss was innocent.