President Michael D Higgins to take part in Dingle Literary Festival

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins will visit Kerry next month for the Dingle Literary Festival.

The festival will place from November 19th to 21st.

President Higgins will discuss his most recent publication ‘Reclaiming the European Street’, which is a collection of his speeches on European themes.

Claire Keegan will also discuss her eagerly anticipated new novel ‘Small Things Like These’.

People attending the festival will experience the return to the traditional festival format and can take part in workshops and other events.

The full festival programme is available on www.dinglelit.ie.