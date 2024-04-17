President commends Dingle man for work raising awareness around sun glare dangers

The President of Ireland has commended a Dingle man for his work to raise awareness around the dangers of sun glare.

Last November, former Radio Kerry broadcaster Ted Creedon called for a national awareness campaign on the dangers of sun glare while driving.

He wrote to the then Taoiseach, the President and the Tánaiste about his campaign.

Ted Creedon began this campaign after his wife Eilish and her sister were seriously injured when their car collided with another vehicle in January last year, after they were blinded by the sun.

Both women spent 82 days in hospital, and suffered many injuries including broken ribs.

Ted Creedon says sun glare wasn’t recorded as the reason for this crash; it was described as careless driving.

He then called for a campaign warning of the dangers of sun glare on drivers and how it affects their visibility, particularly between November and February.

Mr Creedon has now received a response from President Michael D Higgins commending his efforts to raise awareness.

The letter from Áras an Uachtaráin says the President commends Ted Creedon for the work and commitment he has demonstrated in raising awareness of the dangers associated with sun glare while driving.

The letter says that road safety is a matter of great importance for President Higgins and he thanked the Dingle man for dedicating his time to improving road safety for everyone.