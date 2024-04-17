Advertisement
News

President commends Dingle man for work raising awareness around sun glare dangers

Apr 17, 2024 13:11 By radiokerrynews
President commends Dingle man for work raising awareness around sun glare dangers
Share this article

The President of Ireland has commended a Dingle man for his work to raise awareness around the dangers of sun glare.

Last November, former Radio Kerry broadcaster Ted Creedon called for a national awareness campaign on the dangers of sun glare while driving.

He wrote to the then Taoiseach, the President and the Tánaiste about his campaign.

Advertisement

Ted Creedon began this campaign after his wife Eilish and her sister were seriously injured when their car collided with another vehicle in January last year, after they were blinded by the sun.

Both women spent 82 days in hospital, and suffered many injuries including broken ribs.

Ted Creedon says sun glare wasn’t recorded as the reason for this crash; it was described as careless driving.

Advertisement

He then called for a campaign warning of the dangers of sun glare on drivers and how it affects their visibility, particularly between November and February.

Mr Creedon has now received a response from President Michael D Higgins commending his efforts to raise awareness.

The letter from Áras an Uachtaráin says the President commends Ted Creedon for the work and commitment he has demonstrated in raising awareness of the dangers associated with sun glare while driving.

Advertisement

The letter says that road safety is a matter of great importance for President Higgins and he thanked the Dingle man for dedicating his time to improving road safety for everyone.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Mayor of Kerry says clear explanation is needed from the government following collapse of WRC bid
Advertisement
Council staff examining items illegally dumped in Castleisland to identify the culprits
Council management assure councillors recruitment of Kerry Road Safety Officer "moving at pace"
Advertisement

Recommended

Killarney Park hotel to undergo multi-million euro refurbishment
Kerry County Councillor wants "harder" fines for littering
Mayor of Kerry says clear explanation is needed from the government following collapse of WRC bid
Council management assure councillors recruitment of Kerry Road Safety Officer "moving at pace"
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus