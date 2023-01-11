Advertisement
News

Power outages across Kerry

Jan 11, 2023 11:01 By radiokerrynews
Power outages across Kerry Power outages across Kerry
Share this article

11am

Many homes and business premises in the county are without power this morning following power outages.

ESB Networks PowerCheck is showing 11 faults across Kerry, impacting close to 2,000 customers.

Advertisement

 

In Kenmare 16 customers are without power; it’s due to be restored at 12 noon.

There are two faults in the Glenbeigh area impacting 101 customers, with an estimated restoration time of 11.15am.

Advertisement

57 customers are without power in Killorglin; it’s due to be restored by 5.30pm.

The largest fault is in the Castlemaine area, impacting 1,144 customers, it’s due to be restored at 11.30am.

There are another two faults outside Castlemaine, one impacting 127 premises, and the other 23 homes and businesses; both faults are due to be fixed by 12 noon.

Advertisement

A fault near the Six Crosses on the Tralee Listowel Road is impacting 91 customers, and another close by causing a power outage to 100 premises; both due to be restored by 12 noon.

In the Glenderry, Ballyheigue area, there are39 customers without power; it’s due to be back at 11.45am.

In Aughcashla, 63 customers are without power; it's due to be fixed by 12.30.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus