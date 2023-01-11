Power outages across Kerry

11am

Many homes and business premises in the county are without power this morning following power outages.

ESB Networks PowerCheck is showing 11 faults across Kerry, impacting close to 2,000 customers.

In Kenmare 16 customers are without power; it’s due to be restored at 12 noon.

There are two faults in the Glenbeigh area impacting 101 customers, with an estimated restoration time of 11.15am.

57 customers are without power in Killorglin; it’s due to be restored by 5.30pm.

The largest fault is in the Castlemaine area, impacting 1,144 customers, it’s due to be restored at 11.30am.

There are another two faults outside Castlemaine, one impacting 127 premises, and the other 23 homes and businesses; both faults are due to be fixed by 12 noon.

A fault near the Six Crosses on the Tralee Listowel Road is impacting 91 customers, and another close by causing a power outage to 100 premises; both due to be restored by 12 noon.

In the Glenderry, Ballyheigue area, there are39 customers without power; it’s due to be back at 11.45am.

In Aughcashla, 63 customers are without power; it's due to be fixed by 12.30.