Power expected to be restored to around 260 Kerry homes and businesses by 9pm

Around 260 ESB customers in Kerry are still without power this evening, following Storm Kathleen's battering of the county earlier today.

While hundreds were left without electricity this morning, ESB crews worked round the clock to restore power to the majority of Kerry homes and businesses affected.

According to the most recent update, power remains out in some parts of Valentia, Milltown, Rathmore and Cromane, but it's expected to be restored by 9pm tonight at the latest.

65 customers in Ballybunion should be getting their power back about now.

Storm Kathleen has battered southern and western coasts today, and a nationwide yellow alert will remain in effect until 8pm.

A spokesman for Kerry County Council says that while it was a busy morning for council crews, dealing with fallen trees around the county, there are no major outstanding issues.