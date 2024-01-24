It’s hoped most of the 800 customers in Kerry without electricity will have it restored today, but some people will remain without power overnight again.

Area manager for Kerry with ESB Networks, Sean Scannell says there wasn’t too much damage caused in Kerry from Storm Jocelyn, but it did delay efforts to restore those whose power had been knocked out by Storm Isha.

Storm Jocelyn caused fresh damage in the Maharees last night, impacting 250 homes and businesses; however, power has now been restored to those.

It’s hoped power will be back in the Black Valley to 67 customers by lunchtime.

170 customers in Caragh Lake are also without power since yesterday; it had been out since Sunday night and was restored yesterday, before the line was damaged again.

Sean Scannell says fallen trees caused most of the damage in Kerry, but crews have been brought in from Cork to help with repairs.