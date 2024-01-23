Kerry homes without electricity may face further delays

ESB Networks say Storm Jocelyn is hampering efforts to restore power to customers who remain without electricity in Kerry.

Storm Isha hit the country on Sunday night are resulted in over 14,000 customers being without power in the county.

ESB crews have been working to restore power since, however, 900 customers remain without electricity this lunchtime.

ESB crews say some customers in Kerry will be without power again tonight.

Area manager for Kerry with ESB Networks, Sean Scannell says Storm Jocelyn is slowing down the repairs to the outages caused by Storm Isha.

The largest outages are impacting people in Killorglin, Cahersiveen and Rathmore.

A status yellow wind warning is in place for Kerry until 2am tomorrow and Storm Jocelyn is expected to bring very strong and gusty southwest to west winds.

There’ll also be large coastal waves with wave overtopping, difficult driving conditions and debris on roads.

Sean Scannell says this latest storm hasn’t caused any damage to power lines so far.

Crews are continuing to restore power to as many customers as possible before tonight, however, some will remain without electricity again tonight.

Customers who're affected are advised to check the website powercheck.ie for updates, and to call 1800 372 999 if they come across fallen power lines.