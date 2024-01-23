1,500 customers in Kerry still without power this morning

1,500 homes and businesses in Kerry are still without power this morning, following Storm Isha on Sunday.

Customers who're affected are advised to check the website powercheck.ie for updates, and to call 1800 372 999 if they come across fallen power lines.

Kerry County Council is warning of lots of surface water and spot flooding on many roads this morning including in the Tralee area and on the N70 between Tralee and Castlemaine.

Motorist are advised to travel with care.