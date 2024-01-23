Advertisement
News

1,500 customers in Kerry still without power this morning

Jan 23, 2024 08:49 By radiokerrynews
1,500 customers in Kerry still without power this morning
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Electricity-00004.jpg Creative Commons
Share this article

1,500 homes and businesses in Kerry are still without power  this morning,  following Storm Isha on Sunday.

 

Customers who're affected are advised to check the website powercheck.ie for updates, and to call 1800 372 999 if they come across fallen power lines.

Advertisement

 

Kerry County Council is warning of lots of surface water and spot flooding on many roads this morning including in the Tralee area and on the N70 between Tralee and Castlemaine.

 

Advertisement

Motorist are advised to travel with care.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Council CEO refuses to be drawn on role of fire service during storm as emergency line receives 150 calls
Advertisement
ESB crews to work late to restore power to as many Kerry customers as possible tonight
Gardaí appealing for information following theft of donation box from Killarney Church
Advertisement

Recommended

Strong showing from Team Ireland on Day 4
Council CEO refuses to be drawn on role of fire service during storm as emergency line receives 150 calls
Corn Ui Mhuiri double header in Banteer today
Tuesday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus