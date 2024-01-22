ESB crews will continue working late into the night to restore power to as many customers around Kerry as possible tonight.

Over 2,300 customers are still without power in Kerry this evening, the majority are in the south of the county.

At the peak, over 14,500 customers in Kerry were left without electricity as a result of Storm Isha.

Storm Jocelyn, the tenth storm of the season is due to make landfall tomorrow evening.

ESB crews have been working tirelessly with power restored to over 2,000 customers since lunchtime.

Area manager for Kerry with ESB Networks, Sean Scannell says some customers will be without power overnight, but crews will resume work early tomorrow morning:

ESB customers are being advised that restoration times will be updated on PowerCheck.ie.