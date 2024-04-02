Poster ban continuing in Killarney ahead of local elections

A poster ban will remain in place in Killarney town in the run up to the local elections.

In 1997, an agreement was made that posters wouldn’t be erected within the Killarney town boundary for the general election that year.

This agreement has remained in place since; the ban doesn’t cover the wider municipal district.

The Killarney Looking Good committee has written to everyone who has announced they are contesting the local elections, asking them to adhere to the poster ban within the boundary.