Advertisement
News

Killarney Looking Good competition returns for first time since pandemic

Jun 11, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Killarney Looking Good competition returns for first time since pandemic Killarney Looking Good competition returns for first time since pandemic
Mayor of Killarney Cllr Niall Kelleher (back right) launched the 2023 Killarney Looking Good Competition at MD O’Shea’s garden centre with, from left, John O’Mahony, Paul O’Shea, Sandra Dunlea, Kathleen Foley and, in front, Johnny McGuire. Picture: Marie Carroll-O’Sullivan
Share this article

A competition, which aims to improve the appearance of Killarney, returns this year for the first time since the pandemic hit.

The Killarney Looking Good competition was first launched in 1991.

It returns with awards in 26 different categories on offer.

Advertisement

The Yvonne Quill Memorial Award will be presented to the volunteer of the year, in memory of Ms Quill who was the driving force behind the Killarney tidy towns campaign for several years.

A Pride of Place award will honour the memory of Fr Michael Murphy, who was the face of Tidy Towns locally.

The winners will be honoured at a ceremony at the close of the tourist season.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus