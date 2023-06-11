Killarney Looking Good competition returns for first time since pandemic

A competition, which aims to improve the appearance of Killarney, returns this year for the first time since the pandemic hit.

The Killarney Looking Good competition was first launched in 1991.

It returns with awards in 26 different categories on offer.

Advertisement

The Yvonne Quill Memorial Award will be presented to the volunteer of the year, in memory of Ms Quill who was the driving force behind the Killarney tidy towns campaign for several years.

A Pride of Place award will honour the memory of Fr Michael Murphy, who was the face of Tidy Towns locally.

The winners will be honoured at a ceremony at the close of the tourist season.