Plans to add up to 90 additional parking spaces at Farranfore train station

Feb 4, 2022 09:02 By radiokerrynews
Plans to add up to 90 additional parking spaces at Farranfore train station
Iarnród Éireann says it plans to add up to 90 additional parking spaces at Farranfore train station.

Speaking at a meeting of Kerry County Council, Iarnród Éireann's Corporate Communications Officer Barry Kenny said the works will commence by the end of the year.

Mr Kenny said statutory processes will be carried out between April and June.

He said the works will include the provision of electric vehicle charging points and will look at the possibility of moving the bus stop in the middle of the village to the carpark.

 

 

