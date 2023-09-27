Plans submitted to renovate long-derelict 19th century mill in Tralee for boutique hotel

Plans have been submitted to renovate a long-derelict 19th century mill in the centre of Tralee.

The Creative Mill Ltd has applied to the council to convert the former McCowen’s Mill backing on to Brogue Market Lane into a boutique hotel.

The former mill is a protected structure, and has been idle for decades.

The company, Creative Mill Ltd, has applied to create a 28-room boutique hotel, catering for twin and double rooms, with en-suite bathrooms.

The applicant proposes to retain the existing ground floor level, raise the other four upper levels, and raise the roof structure to accommodate the internal changes.

The applicant says it is not providing parking for the development given its unique nature and site, and it hopes a significant number of guests would be using public transport.

The former mill is a five-storey limestone structure bounded by Brogue Makers Lane, Milk Market Lane, and Market Place.

A conservation report prepared for the planning application notes the existing building has been largely unoccupied for some time, especially on the higher levels, resulting in a gradual increase in decay as you move vertically through the building.

The report says the adaptive re-use of the existing building is positive for its preservation.

An archaeology report accompanying the application also notes all of the interior five floors are home to countless feral pigeons and a build up of their remains and excrement are pervasive throughout.

Planning was granted earlier this year for a new restaurant in the vacant former Alms House and fish shop which is directly adjacent to this former mill.