A new hotel which is set to open in Tralee in the new year, is to create up to 25 jobs.

The James Hotel, will be a 27 bedroom premises, including family rooms, disability access rooms and a top floor suite.

The new development is located on the junction of High Street and Bridge Street in the town, on the site of the previously demolished Bridge Inn.

Causeway company Roscar is developing the hotel, and says it’s hoped to be open in early 2024.