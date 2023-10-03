Planning sought for construction of new creche and 16 apartments in Killarney

Planning permission is sought for the construction of a new creche and 16 apartments in Killarney.

Wrightwood Developments Ltd has applied for planning permission to build the apartments, creche, and a retail warehouse building on a site at Ardshanavooley.

14 of the apartments are planned to be one-bed units, and the other two are planned to be two-bed units, while the development also includes 44 car parking spaces in total.

Advertisement

The company says the creche is to provide full day care to 57 children, from 8am to 5pm on six days a week, with a soft play area included in the plans.

Kerry County Council is due to make a decision on the application by November 6th.