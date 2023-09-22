Plans unveiled for construction of 249 residential units in Killarney

Plans have been unveiled for the construction of 249 new residential units on the outskirts of Killarney.

KPH Construction has applied to Kerry County Council for permission to build the houses and apartments at Cronin’s Wood on the Upper Park Road.

Planning has previously been granted for various housing developments at the site in the last 17 years, but have never progressed to construction.

The company has permission from the two owners of the lands, including Kerry County Council, to construct the development on their lands.

The company proposes to build two, five-bed houses, six, four-bed houses, 117 three-bed houses, and 18 two-bed houses.

The development includes 68 two-bed apartments, and 38 one-bed apartments, with all houses and apartments set to be contained in two-storey terraced or semi-detached buildings.

The apartments also include balconies and ground floor terraces, and private open space.

The development also includes plans for a public open space, with play facilities, and a new vehicular access from Upper Park Road, as well as a two-storey creche.

The company also proposes to construct a new, two-way cyclepath and a footpath along Upper Park Road, with pedestrian crossings on Upper Park Road.

The development includes the provision of 510 car parking spaces and 352 bicycle spaces for the residential units, and 19 further car parking spaces for the creche.

An Environmental Impact Assessment report accompanying the application said the subject site is currently vacant, having been cleared following a previous grant of planning permission.

Planning was first granted for 181 units at the site in 2006, but this was overturned on appeal in 2007, while permission was granted in 2008 for 158 units, but no development took place.

Planning was granted at the site for 94 houses in 2017, but the developer was fined after not abiding by a condition to carry out archaeological monitoring before removing topsoil; this permission expired last September.

The Environmental Impact Assessment repot says the site is zoned for residential development under the current development plan, and it’s serviced and well-connected to a wide range of facilities, services, and transport hubs in Killarney.