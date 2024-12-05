Planning permission granted for residential care centre and assisted living facility in mid-Kerry

Planning permission has been granted for a residential care centre and assisted living facility in mid-Kerry.

Ross Building and Maintenance Solutions Limited sought permission for the development at Ballyoughtragh North, Milltown.

The development had been granted planning permission by Kerry County Council last year, however, that decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The national planning body issued a split decision on the application, granting permission for the residential care centre and assisted living facility, and refusing planning permission for a detached medical storage unit.

The appeal highlighted a number of concerns including concerns relating to traffic, the increase in Milltown’s population and what the appellant described as a variance with the provisions of the Milltown Local Area Plan.

An Bord Pleanála granted permission for the residential care centre and assisted living community subject to a number of conditions.

The residential care centre will consist of 46 en-suite bedrooms, public reception areas, treatment rooms, activity rooms, dining and lounge rooms, resident day space areas, staff facilities and ancillary support rooms.

The assisted living community will consist of 12 two-bedroom single storey dwelling units which would be served by their own private outdoor amenity spaces.

The planning body says the proposed development would be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

Permission was refused for a detached medical storage unit, with the planning body saying the unit would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

A spokesperson for the project says this €15 million development will provide a much-needed modernised service for those in need of residential care and their families within Milltown and the surrounding area of mid Kerry, adding the assisted living community units will provided health care to the most needy for generations to come.