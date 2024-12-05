Advertisement
News

Planning permission granted for residential care centre and assisted living facility in mid-Kerry

Dec 5, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Planning permission granted for residential care centre and assisted living facility in mid-Kerry
Share this article

Planning permission has been granted for a residential care centre and assisted living facility in mid-Kerry.

Ross Building and Maintenance Solutions Limited sought permission for the development at Ballyoughtragh North, Milltown.

The development had been granted planning permission by Kerry County Council last year, however, that decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Advertisement

The national planning body issued a split decision on the application, granting permission for the residential care centre and assisted living facility, and refusing planning permission for a detached medical storage unit.

The appeal highlighted a number of concerns including concerns relating to traffic, the increase in Milltown’s population and what the appellant described as a variance with the provisions of the Milltown Local Area Plan.

An Bord Pleanála granted permission for the residential care centre and assisted living community subject to a number of conditions.

Advertisement

The residential care centre will consist of 46 en-suite bedrooms, public reception areas, treatment rooms, activity rooms, dining and lounge rooms, resident day space areas, staff facilities and ancillary support rooms.

The assisted living community will consist of 12 two-bedroom single storey dwelling units which would be served by their own private outdoor amenity spaces.

The planning body says the proposed development would be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

Advertisement

Permission was refused for a detached medical storage unit, with the planning body saying the unit would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

A spokesperson for the project says this €15 million development will provide a much-needed modernised service for those in need of residential care and their families within Milltown and the surrounding area of mid Kerry, adding the assisted living community units will provided health care to the most needy for generations to come.

 

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry County Council urges motorists to exercise caution during Storm Darragh
Advertisement
Kerry records most rainfall nationally in November
Calls for environmental protection measures to be put in place at new national park in West Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry County Council urges motorists to exercise caution during Storm Darragh
Many Young Men of Twenty at the CYMS, Killorglin this Saturday 7th December
Tralee Chamber CEO says December 8th should be promoted as tradition not just a shopping event
Rural female entrepreneurs celebrated at ACORNS 10 event
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus