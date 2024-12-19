Advertisement
Permission sought for major refurbishment of five-star mid-Kerry hotel

Dec 19, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
The owner of a five-star hotel in mid-Kerry has applied for planning permission for a major refurbishment.

The Dunloe Hotel and Gardens in Beaufort is part of the Killarney Hotels Collection, which also owns The Europe Hotel and Resort and Ard na Sidhe Country House Hotel.

The planning application, on behalf of the owner of the Dunloe Hotel and Gardens, is currently being validated by Kerry County Council.

It is proposing to demolish the hotel's two-block bedroom wing, spa and leisure centre, banqueting wing and stable block.

In their place, it's considering building a new five-storey over part-basement bedroom wing with 97 guest rooms.

The construction would also include a new two-storey spa and leisure centre with internal and external swimming pools, and a banqueting wing.

The refurbishment would also involve the construction of a new first floor restaurant and kitchen in the existing reception building's first floor terrace.

The refurbishment would also see the installation of photovoltaic solar panels on the roof of the reception building, while communications antennae would be installed on the proposed new bedroom wing.

A decision date will be set by the council, once the council has validated the application.

