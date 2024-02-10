Permission, with revised conditions, has been granted for the construction of glamping pods in Killarney.

The proposed project is the development of a glamping facility at Killarney racecourse.

This project will consist of 15 glamping units, an office, a car park, LPG gas tanks and enclosures and all ancillary site works.

Advertisement

This project was given the green light by Kerry County Council’s planning department, subject to several conditions, in late 2022.

This decision was appealed following a number of objections made by separate parties to An Bord Pleanála.

Permission has been granted for the construction of the glamping site subject to conditions.

Advertisement

In its decision, An Bord Pleanála found that the proposed development would be in accordance with the policy objectives of the Kerry County Council Development Plan 2022- 2028.

Some conditions of the project include; the use of the pods being restricted to short-term accommodation and a management scheme which will be submitted and agreed upon with the local authority prior to occupation of the units.

Conditions also include planting native trees and water supply and drainage arrangements.