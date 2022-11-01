Advertisement
News

Green light given to glamping facility at Killarney racecourse

Nov 1, 2022 08:11 By radiokerrynews
Green light given to glamping facility at Killarney racecourse Green light given to glamping facility at Killarney racecourse
Share this article

Permission has been granted to develop a new glamping facility on Killarney racecourse.

The project was given the green light by Kerry County Council's planning department - however, it was granted subject to a number of conditions.

Last March, Killarney Glamping of Ballycasheen,  sought permission to develop a glamping facility at Killarney racecourse, on part of the site that includes the Ross golf course.

Advertisement

The proposed development includes 15 prefabricated glamping pods, as well as an office, parking area, refuse enclosure and ancillary site services.

The site for the facility is currently zoned as 'Active Open Space', and while it's adjacent to Killarney National Park, it's not within an area of special conservation.

The development was granted planning permission by Kerry County Council subject to 13 conditions, one of which is that the glamping pods can only be used for short-term holiday letting purposes.

Advertisement

Before works begin, the developer must pay the council a contribution of just over €12,500 for roads and transport, as well as community and amenity infrastructure.

Killarney Glamping currently operates another glamping facility at Ballycasheen, and intends to lease the lands from Killarney racecourse.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus