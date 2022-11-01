Green light given to glamping facility at Killarney racecourse

Permission has been granted to develop a new glamping facility on Killarney racecourse.

The project was given the green light by Kerry County Council's planning department - however, it was granted subject to a number of conditions.

Last March, Killarney Glamping of Ballycasheen, sought permission to develop a glamping facility at Killarney racecourse, on part of the site that includes the Ross golf course.

The proposed development includes 15 prefabricated glamping pods, as well as an office, parking area, refuse enclosure and ancillary site services.

The site for the facility is currently zoned as 'Active Open Space', and while it's adjacent to Killarney National Park, it's not within an area of special conservation.

The development was granted planning permission by Kerry County Council subject to 13 conditions, one of which is that the glamping pods can only be used for short-term holiday letting purposes.

Before works begin, the developer must pay the council a contribution of just over €12,500 for roads and transport, as well as community and amenity infrastructure.

Killarney Glamping currently operates another glamping facility at Ballycasheen, and intends to lease the lands from Killarney racecourse.