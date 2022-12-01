Advertisement
Multiple objections to proposed glamping facility at Killarney racecourse

Dec 1, 2022 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Multiple objections to proposed glamping facility at Killarney racecourse
An appeal has been made against Kerry County Council's decision to grant permission for the development of a glamping facility in Killarney.

The planning application was accepted in October, but was subject to a number of conditions.

The proposed project has since been objected to by a number of parties.

Last March Killarney Glamping of Ballycasheen, sought permission to develop a glamping facility at Killarney racecourse.

The project was given the green light by Kerry County Council - subject to 13 conditions - in October.

A number of separate parties have since lodged objections to An Bord Pleanála.

One of the issues discussed in these appeals is the potential for noise pollution or anti-social behaviour.

Another topic raised was the impact this development would have on the horseshoe bat, a protected species in the area.

A decision on these appeals is due to be made on the 28th of March next.

Killarney Glamping currently operates a different glamping facility at Ballycasheen.

The proposed development includes 15 glamping pods, as well as an office, an area to park, refuse enclosure.

 

