Advertisement
News

Permission for nearly 150 dwellings granted in the first quarter in Kerry

Aug 22, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Permission for nearly 150 dwellings granted in the first quarter in Kerry Permission for nearly 150 dwellings granted in the first quarter in Kerry
Share this article

The council gave planning permission for nearly 150 dwellings in the first quarter of the year.

According to the Central Statistics Office, Kerry County Council granted permission for over 140 houses, with the remainder for apartments or flats during the period January-March.

The CSO figures show planning permission was granted for 141 houses, five apartments or flats and three multi-development houses during the first quarter of this year.

Advertisement

This is a marked increase on the first quarter in 2020, when 106 in total were granted.

This year's first quarter total of 149 planning permissions granted is the highest first quarter total in recent years; in Q1 2019, there were 138 granted, with 111 the year previous.

Around half of all planning permissions granted in Kerry are for one-off houses.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus