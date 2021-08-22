Permission for nearly 150 dwellings granted in the first quarter in Kerry

The council gave planning permission for nearly 150 dwellings in the first quarter of the year.

According to the Central Statistics Office, Kerry County Council granted permission for over 140 houses, with the remainder for apartments or flats during the period January-March.

The CSO figures show planning permission was granted for 141 houses, five apartments or flats and three multi-development houses during the first quarter of this year.

This is a marked increase on the first quarter in 2020, when 106 in total were granted.

This year's first quarter total of 149 planning permissions granted is the highest first quarter total in recent years; in Q1 2019, there were 138 granted, with 111 the year previous.

Around half of all planning permissions granted in Kerry are for one-off houses.