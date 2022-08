The People’s Bus, a locally-run bus service in Tralee, has resumed operations following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The service was suspended during the pandemic.

Independent TD for Kerry Michael Healy-Rae has welcomed its resumption, after receiving confirmation from the National Transport Authority in a parliamentary question.

He says this is great news for the people of Tralee as well as local businesses, as the bus serves up to 24,000 people of all ages.