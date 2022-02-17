People urged not to travel during Storm Eunice as red weather warning in place for Kerry

Kerry County Council is urging people not to travel overnight or in the early hours of the morning during the red weather warning, which has been issued ahead of Storm Eunice making landfall.

Met Éireann's issued a red level wind warning for Kerry from 3am to 8am tomorrow.

The council's urging people to stay indoors for the duration of the warning.

Met Éireann's warning of severe and damaging winds which could bring gusts in excess of 130 kilometres per hour in the South West.

The forecaster is warning of coastal flooding, especially during high tide.

Forecaster with Met Eireann, Joanna Donnelly, says it will be a fast-moving storm:

Kerry County Council is appealing to delivery companies with high-sided trucks, who would normally make deliveries during the early hours of the morning, to reconsider their delivery times.

In addition, homeowners and business owners throughout the county are being asked to ensure all loose items around their property are tied down or stored away, as they could become dangerous projectiles in high winds; this includes bins, signage, trampolines and similar items.

Kerry County Council says it's important to remember that even when the red wind warning finishes at 8am, strong winds will continue to impact the county.

The council's asking people to continue to be cautious, to avoid travel unless necessary and to avoid cliffs, coasts and piers as they'll be subject to high, gusting winds.

Kerry County Council's Emergency Response Team is ready to respond and the emergency phoneline can be contacted on 066-7183588 during Storm Eunice.

Senior Engineer with Kerry County Council John Kennelly says they have enacted their emergency plan: