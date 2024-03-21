Advertisement
People on the streets convinced Kerry Fine Gael councillor to reverse retirement decision

Mar 21, 2024 12:22 By radiokerrynews
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD © www.dwalshphoto.com
Kerry Fine Gael councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald says it was the people he met on the streets who convinced him to reverse his decision to retire.

Cllr Fitzgerald had announced he would not seek re-election in the local elections this June.

The Fine Gael councillor says he was this week added to the party ticket for the three-seat Corca Dhuibhne Local Electoral Area, alongside Tommy Griffin.

He says it was the people who he met on the streets around the community in the last few weeks who convinced him to change his mind, as well as the party.

He added he thinks being from the Gaeltacht and being an Irish speaker may be reasons why he was approached.

