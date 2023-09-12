Advertisement
Two Kerry FG councillors won’t contest next election

Sep 12, 2023 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Two Kerry FG councillors won’t contest next election
The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council won't be contesting next year's local elections.

Mayor of Kerry, Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane has been an elected politician for almost 30 years.

He says he’ll miss the friendships he made in the council chamber over the years.

Cllr Finucane says he’ll remain committed to the projects he’s been campaigning on for years including the N22 bypass and the Shannon LNG project.

Speaking to Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry Today, the Tralee Municipal District councillor says social media was one of the factors in his decision:

Meanwhile, Fine Gael councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald who represents the Corca Dhuibhne Local Electoral Area is also retiring from politics.

He was first elected to Kerry County Council in 1999.

Fine Gael in Kerry is facing change with the decisions of Councillors Finucane and Fitzgerald not to run again for election; TD Brendan Griffin is also not contesting the next general election.

When asked if the party is at a crossroads, Cllr Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald gave this response:

 

