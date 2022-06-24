People asked to avoid Green Street in Dingle due to issue with ESB pole

People are being asked to avoid Green Street in Dingle due to an issue with an ESB pole in the area.
ESB crews are aware of it and are on route.
Gardaí are say delays in the area can be expected and diversions will also be in place.
