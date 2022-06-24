Advertisement
People asked to avoid Green Street in Dingle due to issue with ESB pole

Jun 24, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
People are being asked to avoid Green Street in Dingle due to an issue with an ESB pole in the area.

ESB crews are aware of it and are on route.

Gardaí are say delays in the area can be expected and diversions will also be in place.

