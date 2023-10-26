Advertisement
Patrick O’Keeffe Festival gets underway in Castleisland

Oct 26, 2023 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Patrick O'Keeffe Festival gets underway in Castleisland
The 31st annual Patrick O’Keeffe Traditional Music Festival gets underway in Castleisland this afternoon.

The festival will run until Sunday and will include a number of music sessions, pub trails, singing and trad sessions.

The opening concert will take place in the River Island Hotel tomorrow night (Friday) at 8pm.

Jackie Daly and Kevin Burke will perform with special guests.

The Patrick O’Keeffe Music Festival is held in honor of the legendary fiddler and teacher who lived from 1887 to 1963.

It celebrates the rich heritage of Irish music and the significant role that Patrick O’Keeffe played in its preservation.

