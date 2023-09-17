Applications open for the Patrick O'Keefe Young Musician Award

Nominations are being sought for the Patrick O'Keeffe Young Musician Award.

The Patrick O’Keeffe Traditional Music Festival will take place over five days between October 26th to 30th.

There’ll be a male and female winner and entrants must be over 16 years of age.

The winners will perform a solo piece and a duet with their tutor in the Sliabh Luachra Concert on Saturday the 28th of October.

Young Musician Award Criteria:

1. The entrants must introduce themselves at the beginning of the video, cite their musical influences, teachers etc.

2. Two sets of tunes, with at least one set to be associated with the music of Sliabh Luachra.

3. Video must be submitted to [email protected] by 'We Transfer'.

4. All under 18 applicants must have their application sent in by their parent/guardian.

5. Closing Date for submission is Friday the 22nd of September at 11.59pm.

Winners will receive a stipend, and will perform at the festival’s Sliabh Luachra concert, as well as accommodation provided in the River Island Hotel on the night of the concert.