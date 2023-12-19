Advertisement
Dec 19, 2023 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Pathfinder service to reduce number of over 65s being sent to ED unnecessarily deemed success
Figures have been released for a new service to reduce the number of older people attending UHK’s emergency department but don’t need to be there.

Pathfinder, which was launched in August, is designed to allow over 65s who are the subject of emergency calls to receive care in their homes instead of being taken to ED.

The service doesn’t apply to those who are seriously ill or injured.

The Pathfinder service is aimed at older people who need medical care but their condition does not require them to be taken to University Hospital Kerry.

Figures show that of the first 100 emergency calls referred to Pathfinder, 74 could be treated in their home and did not need to go to hospital.

Louise Galvin is a clinical specialist and physiotherapist with the Pathfinder team.

